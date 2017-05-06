Playoff Roundup: Ducks complete crazy comeback in 2OT; Blues force Game 6

Ducks 4, Oilers 3 (2OT) | Anaheim leads series 3-2

A three-goal lead in the final minutes of regulation wasn't enough for the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night, as the Anaheim Ducks came from behind to win at home, 4-3, in double overtime. The win-the latest such comeback in NHL postseason history-gives Anaheim a 3-2 second-round series lead heading into Game 6 Sunday in Edmonton.

Anaheim cut Edmonton's lead to 3-1 with 3:16 remaining. Ducks goalie John Gibson was on the bench in favor of an extra skater when Ryan Getzlaf rifled a shot off the back of Edmonton forward Leon Draisaitl and into the back of the net. Gibson was back on the bench when Cam Fowler scored 35 seconds later for the Ducks from the high slot. Rickard Rakell tied the game, 3-3, with 15 seconds left and Anaheim continuing to concede an empty net.

After a scoreless first overtime, Corey Perry ended the game 6:57 into the second extra period with his second goal of the playoffs.

Corey Perry wins it in double OT! The Ducks come back from a 30 third period deficit to take a 32 series lead https://t.co/CyQQyrTZ37 pic.twitter.com/PCE43KE9Wb - Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 6, 2017

Things started off strong for Edmonton. The Oilers raced out to a two-goal lead in the second period's first three minutes. Draisaitl delivered the first, off a deflected shot from Oscar Klefbom 15 seconds into the period. Connor McDavid gave the Oilers a 2-0 edge 2:40 later when he batted the puck home to convert on Edmonton's power play-his fifth goal of the playoffs.

Drake Caggiula's goal at 12:28 in the middle frame put the visitors from Edmonton out in front, 3-0.

The Ducks' late offensive surge Friday night was the second time an NHL team has scored three goals in the final four minutes of regulation to force overtime in the playoffs. The only other time it happened was in 1997, when the Edmonton Oilers erased a 3-0 deficit against the Dallas Stars and went on to win 4-3 in overtime.

Gibson made 35 stops on 38 shots faced for Anaheim. Cam Talbot saved 60 shots in the loss for Edmonton.

Here's a look at the other half of Friday night's Stanley Cup Playoffs action.

Blues 2, Predators 1 | Nashville leads series 3-2





The St. Louis Blues' season will continue on for at least one more game. Facing elimination Friday night, the Blues beat the Nashville Predators, 2-1, to force a sixth game in the teams' second-round series.

Dmitrij Jaskin got the Blues on the scoreboard first. Off a face off, Alex Pietrangelo's long-range blast was stopped by Predators goalie Pekka Rinne, but the netminder couldn't control the puck. Jaskin collected the rebound in front of the net and converted to give St. Louis a 1-0 lead at 5:43 in the second period.

James Neal tied the game later in the period. With the Preds on a five-on-three power play, P.K. Subban sent a pass from the high slot down to Neal near the crease. Neal then beat St. Louis goalie Jake Allen with 6:10 remaining in the middle frame.

Jaden Schwartz's goal on the doorstep off a rebound from Colton Parayko's shot 25 seconds into the final period proved to be the game winner for St. Louis. Allen stopped 21 shots to ensure the victory.

The Predators lead the series 3-2. Game 6 is set for Sunday in Nashville.

This article was originally published on SI.com