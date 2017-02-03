Players in no rush to renegotiate CBA and here's one reason why: $165M salary cap

HOUSTON – An extension of labor peace between the NFL and its players may come someday, but if this week’s talking points from the union are any indication it won’t be coming soon.

Altering league commissioner Roger Goodell’s judge-and-jury role in player discipline is still important to NFL players. Medical marijuana as a source of pain relief is being explored. And when it comes to giving back any of the money that players are seeing with an aggressively growing salary cap, well, it sounds as if nobody from the union is ready to fiddle with the cash flow during the next four years of the current deal.

If the NFLPA had a four-word summary for its current stance on labor peace it might be this: Cash is still king.

That was never more obvious than when NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith addressed the topic of Goodell’s historically controversial full-control mode of discipline: “To be dead honest,” Smith said, “I don’t think there’s anybody on this executive committee or any member of the board who is looking at giving back money in order to change the commissioner discipline system.”

The union is apparently very happy with the money players are seeing in the second half of a 10-year collective-bargaining agreement that still has another four years left on it. And there’s good reason for it, considering the cap is expected to exceed $165 million per team next season. To put the league’s cap growth in perspective, consider that the cap was $123 million per team in 2013. Projecting out to $165 million in 2017, it means each team has added $42 million in available space in only four years.

That means compared to 2013, the 32 NFL franchises have more than $1.34 billion in additional cap room available to them. And that’s part of the reason why astronomical deals were doled out in recent offseasons. Contracts driven by two realities: First, when additional money is available to build rosters, many teams spent aggressively toward that limit; and, second, the labor agreement requires that NFL teams spend at least 89 percent of available cash inside a rolling four-year window.

That money flooding into the pay scale has put the union into a position where it is happy enough with the labor agreement that it doesn’t feel the need to go back to the negotiating table, even with the NFL suggesting it’s ready to open talks again. With four years left on the current deal, Goodell has said the league is interested in extending the current deal. The union? Well, they’re not there.

“The commissioner mentioned the collective-bargaining agreement in comments about a month ago, and I think that he probably mentioned them in his presser [Wednesday],” Smith said. “Let me be clear about one thing: There won’t be an extension of this collective-bargaining agreement. I cannot recommend to the players that they simply rubber stamp and put an extension at the end of this collective-bargaining agreement. If there’s going to be issues to talk about with respect to television revenue, if there’s going to be issues to talk about with respect to stadiums, if there’s going to be issues to talk about [regarding] commissioner discipline – there might be a renegotiation of the [current] collective-bargaining agreement. But nobody is going to slap an addendum at the end of this and just say, ‘We’re going to do it for another few more years.’ ”

This is where things are starting to get spicy between the NFL and its players. Even with the current labor deal stretching for another four years, the battleground for the next labor impasse is becoming evident. Not only is the union already sending signals that it will be unwilling to slow the expansion of the salary cap, Smith sounds like a man who wants the union more involved in other aspects of league business. Among them:

