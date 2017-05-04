PL Power Rankings: Blues back where they belong

It’s no surprise that, as the season draws to a close, the Power Rankings slowly begin to reflect the Premier League table positions more and more. Eventually, you are what the table says you are.

[ MORE: PL Player Power Rankings archive ]

Teams like Stoke City and West Brom, who benefitted from great starts to the year, are stumbling down the stretch. Teams like Manchester United, Southampton, and Manchester City appear better than their position at times, but can’t secure the points to prove it. We can move them appropriately in the Power Rankings, but only for so long.

So, where do we stand? Is the title race over? Can Hull City avoid relegation? Maybe the Power Rankings can be of some assistance…

TEAM RANKING

20 (20) Sunderland: With the Black Cats officially relegated, David Moyes is now managing not just for his job, but for his career. 19 (19) Middlesbrough: There’s still hope. Barely. Chelsea’s up next, and that could spell doom.



18 (18) Swansea City: With Hull City matched up against Sunderland, the upcoming game against Everton feels like a must-win.

17 (17) Hull City: The Tigers seem to get points at all the right times. It’ll still be a scrap to the finish, but so far they’ve successfully warded off every effort by Swansea to outmaneuver them. 16 (11) Stoke City: Over their last five, they’ve lost to teams in 14th, 18th, and 3rd. Drew with the the team in 15th. Needed a goal of the season candidate to beat the team in 17th. 15 (16) West Ham United: Sure, they’re unbeaten in four. They beat Swansea by 1, and drew 0-0 with Sunderland and Stoke. The Hammers are still limping over the finish line. A season to forget for Slaven Bilic. 14 (11) West Bromwich Albion: That faint sound you hear is West Brom’s fabulous first half of the season fading into nothing more than a distant memory.

13 (14) Burnley: Beating Crystal Palace was a huge, huge boost against a team that was in good form. Little to worry about now. 12 (15) Bournemouth: Back in the win column, proved they’re 5 goals better than 11 (11) Crystal Palace: The 1-0 loss to Spurs was nothing to be ashamed of. The 2-0 loss to Burnley is. Didn’t see that one coming. Back down to Earth it is. Still seem quite safe. 10 (8) Watford: 1 goal in their last four is not going to earn any style points. Or actual points. 9 (9) Southampton: Every time we want to push this team up the rankings, they go and draw 0-0 with Hull. 8 (10) Leicester City: Tough to get this team figured out, but they’re not getting relegated, and that’s a significant upgrade from a few months ago. 7 (7) Arsenal: Thoroughly beaten by their arch-rivals, the FA Cup is all Arsene Wenger has to hold onto. It might not be enough. 6 (6) Everton: All season long they’ve hovered in this purgatory. Smoked the bottom teams, smoked by the top teams. Top 4 hopes are gone.

5 (2) Manchester United: A point back of wishy-washy Manchester City for 4th, and Jose Mourinho says he’s giving up on the league. Does anyone actually believe him?



4 (4) Manchester City: Just when we thought Pep Guardiola would finish the season strong, they go and drop points to Manchester United and Middlesbrough. A good team that struggles in crucial moments. 3 (3) Liverpool: They lost to Crystal Palace like so many other top teams, but 2 (1) Tottenham Hotspur: Sure, they’re in fabulous league form (9 straight wins). Maybe we shouldn’t drop them based on a game outside Premier League competition, but after being soundly beaten by Chelsea at Wembley, it’s tough to put them #1. 1 (2) Chelsea: Since losing to Manchester United, the Blues have scored 11 goals in three games. The defense has looked surprisingly shaky to finish the year, but given their soft stretch run, they should be fine.

Follow @the_bonnfire