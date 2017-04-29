Pittsburgh Steelers: C+

OLB T.J. Watt (pick No. 29) tested off the charts and the Steelers will love his effort level, but there were edge defenders deep into Day 2 who might have been capable of providing just as much pop as pass rushers. We’ll see. I understand the JuJu Smith-Schuster pick at 62-he was a value there, and the Steelers can’t really depend yet on Martavis Bryant-but I’m not sure I get it. The glaring needs were elsewhere on the roster. CB Cameron Sutton (No. 94) could be a good one, and RB James Conner (No. 105) is destined to be a fan favorite, plus he’ll pick up tough yards. No surprise they found a quarterback: Josh Dobbs (No. 135). Not sure that’s a replacement plan if Big Ben walks soon. Docked points for drafting a long snapper in Round 6 (Louisville’s Colin Holba, pick 213).
