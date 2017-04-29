Pittsburgh selects Tennessee QB, Joshua Dobbs in Round Four

Dec 30, 2016; Nashville , TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joshua Dobbs (11) drops back to pass during the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

With the 135th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Joshua Dobbs, quarterback from Tennessee. The Steelers’ cover32 team did a profile on Dobbs in its “20 Prospects in 20 Days” series, where the possibility of Dobbs being scooped up by the Steelers in one of the later rounds was discussed.

Dobbs provides good size and athleticism at the quarterback position at 6-feet-3-inches tall and 194 pounds. He had a nice senior year with the Volunteers, throwing for 2,946 yards and 27 touchdowns, while rushing for 831 yards and 12 scores.

The bottom line is Dobbs may not be the heir to the throne after Ben Roethlisberger retires, but he is a decent sized quarterback who has the ability to throw the deep ball (47.7 percent accuracy and 14 touchdowns on throws 21-plus yards), is a great playmaker outside the pocket, and will learn a great deal about the game from Roethlisberger.

