Pittsburgh Pirates: Andrew McCutchen

McCutchen won the NL MVP award in 2013, the same season the Pirates reached the playoffs for the first time in 21 years. That was part of a five-year run (2011 to '15) during which the homegrown Cutch averaged 25 homers, 20 steals, a 152 OPS and 6.4 WAR; during that span, only Mike Trout and Miguel Cabrera were more valuable.

Yet whether it was due to injuries, shallower positioning in centerfield or some combination of the two, McCutchen endured a career-worst season on both sides of the ball in 2016, and over the winter, it appeared likely that he'd be wearing colors besides the black and gold for the first time this season, particularly with outfield prospect Austin Meadows waiting in the minors. But GM Neal Huntington's efforts to trade the former NL MVP fell short, and so McCutchen remains in Pittsburgh, where he is relatively underpaid at $14 million this year and, if his option is exercised, $14.5 million next season.