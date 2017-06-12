Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby wins second straight Conn Smythe Trophy

Sidney Crosby has been named the Conn Smythe Trophy winner for a second straight year.

The Penguins captain finished second on the Penguins with 27 points in 24 games and was a three-zone force throughout the playoffs. He was at his best in the Stanley Cup Final, leading all players with seven points and absolutely dominating in Pittsburgh’s crucial Game 5 win.

Crosby is only the third repeat Conn Smythe winner and the first since Mario Lemieux led the Penguins to back-to-back Stanley Cups in 1991-92. Bernie Parent also won the trophy in consecutive years with the Philadelphia Flyers in 1974-75.

Evgeni Malkin, who led all playoff scorers with 28 points, was a worthy candidate, and a case could be made for Matt Murray, but no player was more important to the Penguins’ championship run than their captain.

Crosby earned playoff MVP honors for the same reason a year ago. He finished second on the Pens with 19 points in 24 games — well beyond Logan Couture’s playoff-leading 30 points — but was the best player at both ends of the ice.