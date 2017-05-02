Pittsburgh columnist wants Ovechkin banned, calls Trotz a loser

Alex Ovechkin should thank Matt Niskanen. If it wasn’t for the Washington Capitals defenseman’s stick to the head of Sidney Crosby – a hideously unfortunate play – then more attention might have been paid to Ovechkin’s role in that sequence, when he viciously slashed Crosby near the Capitals’ net and knocked him off balance.

But according to Pittsburgh columnist Rob Rossi of Upgruv, Ovechkin should thank Niskanen for carrying out the nefarious plot to injure Crosby that was cooked up in their Game 2 players-only meeting and supported by their coach and possibly the NHL.

Let’s take a gander as one of the all-time hottest takes in playoff hockey from Rossi, a longstanding Professional Hockey Writers Association member who covered the Pittsburgh Penguins for years with the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

A reading from Rob Rossi’s “NHL should stick it to Alex Ovechkin”, with apologies to Fire Joe Morgan.

Alex Ovechkin shouldn’t play another game in these Stanley Cup playoffs.

ANNNNND we’re off!

He will. And that is why very few people of reason take the NHL seriously.

The “people of reason” would likely note that a playoffs-long ban for players involved in injurious plays is Haley’s Comet rare, the last one being Raffi Torres, who was a repeat-times-10 offender that delivered the kind of open-ice head shot to Marian Hossa he had been warned not to deliver. Hossa was stretchered off the ice. Torres was suspended 25 games.

The “people of reason” would also likely note that suspending to the injury can be a specious and slippery tact, but that’s a debate for another day on which we dare talk about Matt Cooke and Marc Savard again.

The hockey world was damaged Monday night when the only hockey player most Americans know (Sidney Crosby) was driven from hockey’s grandest stage by a crosscheck from Matt Niskanen. That the Capitals wound up winning Game 3 in overtime, snuffing the Penguins’ rally from a 2-0 deficit in the third period, only added insult to Crosby’s injury.

What, not a word about the Redemption of Kevin Shattenkirk, the really big story from Game 3?

With no due respect intended to people who saw it differently,

Noted.

Niskanen’s action was deserving of its punishment. He received a major penalty and a game misconduct. It was a small price to pay considering Crosby also didn’t finish a fairly significant hockey match.

The penalty itself was, frankly, a gray area. Penguins fans and Capitals fans saw it their respective ways. The majority of the punditry, including “those who played the game,” saw it as a reactionary move form Niskanen that unfortunately leveled Crosby in the head as he was tumbling into a prone position.

That it was a penalty was inarguable. That it was a major penalty was very much arguable, although that argument ended when the officials saw it was Sidney Crosby on the ice. That’s a major and a game. And, given Crosby’s history with this League and its protection of him, it was actually refreshing to see that level of overcompensation.

Niskanen should receive an excused absence (autographed by the league’s Player Safety department) for the remainder of the Capitals’ best-of-seven series against the Penguins.

Even if he didn’t mean it.

Here’s Niskanen:

I think “people of reason” would agree with most of that.

Though, based only by his previous behavior towards Crosby — in Games 1 and 2 of this series, but also Games 1 through 6 of Round 2 a year ago, and dating to his pre-Penguins tenure with the Dallas Stars — Niskanen cannot be rationally considered to have lacked intent to injure.

Unless you watch the play at any speed and see a player bracing for impact rather than trying to ‘Tonya Harding’ Sidney Crosby out of this series.

While playing with the Penguins, Niskanen was a sneaky, borderline dirty player. These days, he has opted to skate across that border. For Player Safety not to look at Niskanen’s history against Crosby would be the height of credulity.

That’s not how this works. That’s not how any of this works.

Alas, the NHL being the NHL, credulity’s peak is limitless.

An aside: “Credulity’s Peak” would be an amazing gothic horror movie where a town is convinced they’re being attacked by monsters but it’s really just, like, humidity thunder.

