Pitt offers free drinks to get sleeping (literally) fans to stay in stadium during blowout

Pittsburgh was absolutely demolished at home by Oklahoma State, but it gave its students an incentive to stick around for the entire game.

At halftime, with the Panthers trailing 49-14 to Mason Rudolph and the Cowboys, this graphic popped up on the Jumbotron at Heinz Field.





It’s kind of hot outside — an unseasonably warm 81 in Pittsburgh — so the stadium should have provided more details if students were really going to stick around. There was no reason for Pitt fans to anticipate any sort of comeback with the way OSU’s offense was playing, so Heinz Field should have thrown in some food or made it a few beers if they really wanted the students to stick around — or stay awake.

Let's check in on Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/Gu9TZxjwbJ — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) September 16, 2017





There has to be something better to do on a Saturday afternoon in Pittsburgh than watch a team get destroyed. Though watching the Oklahoma State offense was probably worth the price of admission alone.

