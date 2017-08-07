The pitcher who gave up No. 756 to Barry Bonds reflects 10 years later

The road to the majors can be grueling for pitchers. You put in endless hours of practice to hone your craft. You throw thousands of balls on your way up the ladder. You battle injuries, setbacks and fatigue constantly.

If you can overcome all of that, you have a chance. Your hard work pays off. You make it to the majors. For five years, you’re one of the best baseball players in the world.

After all that, all anyone wants to talk about is a home run you allowed.

That’s the situation for former major-league reliever Mike Bacsik. During his final season in the majors, Bacsik, then a member of the Washington Nationals, cemented his legacy in baseball lore. On August 7, 2007, he allowed the home run that propelled Barry Bonds past Hank Aaron on the all-time list. Bacsik was the man on the mound when Bonds hit No. 756.

Ten years later, people still ask him about it.

“A lot of people over the years have wanted to talk about it when they meet me,” Bacsik told Yahoo Sports. “That’s something they want to talk about, so I’ve gotten used to remembering it and talking about it.”

In particular, Bacsik can remember the final two pitches of the at-bat. With a 3-2 count, Bacsik threw a curveball, which Bonds hit just foul up the first base line. The Nationals didn’t want to repeat pitches to Bonds, so the next offering was supposed to be a fastball outside. The 86 mph pitch missed its target, leaking back over the plate. Bonds struck, driving the ball to deep center for the historic home run.

At that moment, Bacsik knew exactly what just happened. It was impossible to ignore. The media was packed from foul pole to foul pole during batting practice. The first two games of the series were similar to a World Series atmosphere, according to Bacsik. Every pitcher on the Nationals knew what was at stake.

“We definitely knew,” Bacsik says. “It was the No. 1 thing in pro sports at the time.”



Bonds could have reached the milestone in Game 1 of the series. John Lannan took the mound in his third major-league start. The rookie acquitted himself well. Bonds went 0-for-3, with a walk, against Lannan. During a crucial seventh inning at-bat, Lannan struck out Bonds, ending his night. History would wait until Game 2.

Circumstances conspired against Bacsik during the contest. The Nationals’ scouting report on Bonds was exactly what you might expect: Don’t let him beat you. Try not to give him anything to hit and let the other players in the lineup do the damage.

But each time Bonds stepped to the plate against Bacsik, there was no one else on base. Bacsik was allowed to pitch to Bonds all three times he faced him. Bonds doubled in the second, singled in the third and hit No. 756 in the fifth.

After the game, Bacsik was told he wouldn’t be doing interviews at his locker as usual. He was ushered to the press area to speak with in front of the massive collection of media members at the game. He didn’t expect that much attention.

“The next day, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., I was on the phone consistently doing interviews,” Bacsik says.

