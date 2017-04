Pittsburgh Pirates' Gregory Polanco (25) beats the throw as he scores on a throwing error by Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez, left, during the sixth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Thursday, April 13, 2017. Vazquez attempted to throw out Polanco at third base on a steal, but over threw the ball. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

CHICAGO (AP) -- Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco has been scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Chicago Cubs because of a groin injury.

Josh Harrison took Polanco's place in left field against the Cubs. Alen Hanson will start at second base.

Polanco was 1 for 4 with a stolen base in Friday's 4-2 win over Chicago.