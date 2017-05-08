Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon treated for suspected testicular cancer

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon underwent surgery to treat suspected testicular cancer Monday, the team announced.

The 25-year-old was placed on the disabled list Saturday with “groin discomfort.” After meeting with team doctors, Taillon was advised to see a specialist. Following that meeting, it was determined Taillon would undergo surgery Monday.

Taillon posted the following statement on his Twitter page following Monday’s surgery:

Pirates general manager Neal Huntington also offered up his support for the young pitcher.

“Jameson has again proven to us what a strong person he is by the way in which he has reacted to this development. We are appreciative of Dr. Lyne and the staff at Allegheny General Hospital for their invaluable expertise and efforts in caring for Jameson,” said Pirates Executive Vice President and General Manager Neal Huntington. “We have told Jameson that our only priority is his health and well-being. His teammates, our coaches, baseball staff and entire organization will support him in his recovery in every possible way and we will keep him in our thoughts and prayers.”

Taillon has been considered one of the team’s top prospects for years now. He first appeared on Baseball America’s top-100 list in 2011 as the No. 11 prospect. He appeared on that same list five straight years, never dropping below No. 29. Taillon managed that even though he underwent Tommy John surgery in 2014.

As he was recovering from Tommy John surgery, Taillon underwent a procedure to repair a hernia. Taillon worked his way back from from both injuries, and was able to make his major-league debut in 2016. In 18 starts, he posted a 3.38 ERA. In a July start against the Milwaukee Brewers, Taillon was hit in the head with a line drive in the second inning.. Taillon remained in the game, giving up just one run over six innings. He was able to make his next start.

That performance earned him a spot in the rotation this year. Big things were expected from the former top prospect during his first full season in the majors. Over his first 35 1/3 innings, Taillon posted a 3.31 ERA.

It is not known how long Taillon will be out following the surgery. The Pirates will update his status as “appropriate.”

