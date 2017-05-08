Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon treated for suspected testicular cancer

Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon was treated Monday morning at a Pittsburgh hospital for suspected testicular cancer, the team announced.

Subsequent tests will determine whether he needs to undergo additional treatment.

Taillon, 25, is in his second season in the majors. He was ranked by MLB.com as the No. 54 prospect in baseball before last season and made his debut in June, leading the Pirates rotation in ERA. In six starts this season, Taillon has a 3.31 ERA and is second on the team with 30 strikeouts.

Taillon was placed on the disabled list Saturday with groin discomfort.

Rockies pitcher Chad Bettis is also currently undergoing treatment for testicular cancer. Bettis announced in March that his cancer had spread and he would need to undergo chemotherapy. His last chemotheraphy treatment is scheduled for May 16.