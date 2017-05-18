Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon tested positive for testicular cancer. Taillon was placed on the disabled list on May 6 due to “groin discomfort.” Two days later, he had surgery after doctors suspected he might be dealing with testicular cancer.

Test results from the hospital confirmed that diagnosis, according to Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The pathology report from Jameson Taillon’s surgery last week came back positive for testicular cancer, Pirates head athletic trainer Todd Tomczyk revealed Wednesday. Taillon is scheduled to be re-evaluated by doctors and surgeons next week and map out a treatment plan.

While Taillon still needs to figure out the next step with his doctors, he’s been able to make progress. The 25-year-old pitcher rejoined the team at PNC Park the past few days. He’s also been cleared for “light baseball activity,” according to the Post-Gazette.

If all goes well with his doctors, there’s some hope Taillon will be allowed to travel with the team and continue his rehab. That could happen as early as next week.

The Pirates have been supportive of the young pitcher since the initial surgery. General manager Neal Huntington released a statement shortly after Taillon’s procedure praising his strength and determination. The team also started wearing wristbands featuring the phrase “JAMO #50” as a tribute to Taillon.

After being considered one of the team’s top prospects, big things were expected from Taillon as he entered his first full season in the majors. In six starts, he posted a 3.31 ERA over 35 1/3 innings. Following the surgery, Taillon posted a message on his Twitter page thanking everyone for their support.

The Pirates have not revealed a possible timetable for Taillon’s return, only saying they will issue updates on his status as “appropriate.”

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik