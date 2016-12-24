Pirates claim reliever Ogando off waivers from Marlins

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- The Pittsburgh Pirates claimed reliever Nefi Ogando off waivers from the Miami Marlins on Friday to give their bullpen another right-handed arm heading into spring training.

The 27-year-old Ogando posted a 2.30 ERA in 14 appearances for the Marlins this year. Ogando previously made four appearances as a September call-up for Philadelphia in 2015. The signing comes two days after Pittsburgh brought in former Arizona reliever Daniel Hudson to serve as the set-up man for closer Tony Watson.

To make room for Ogando on the 40-man roster, the Pirates designated infielder Jason Rogers for assignment. Rogers struggled to find a role with the Pirates this year, hitting .080 in 23 games.