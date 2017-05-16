Pippa Middleton's Wedding Dreams Are Coming True -- See Pics of Where Her Lavish Reception Is Happening!

Pippa Middleton is prepping for wedding day!

The 33-year-old sister of Kate Middleton will be saying "I do" to fiancé James Matthews on Saturday, and ahead of their nuptials, everything is getting set up at the Middleton family home in Bucklebury, England.

An aerial shot of the property shows a few technicians assembling large lights in the inside of a glass conservatory-style marquee, with two adjoining marquees on the grounds. This is the place that guests will gather for Middleton and Matthews' lavish reception.

Pictures also feature aerial shots of the Englefield Estate and St Mark's Church in Englefield, England, where the official ceremony will be happening.

ET previously reported that Prince Harry's girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, has requested a week off from shooting Suits to join him for a portion of the couple's wedding. She is unable to attend the ceremony, however, as protocol prohibits unmarried and un-engaged partners to be present at the nuptials.

We also know that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children will play a big part in the wedding. Prince George, 3, will be a page boy, and Princess Charlotte, 2, will serve as a bridesmaid.

