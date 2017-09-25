Week 4 fantasy pickups: Wendell Smallwood, Sterling Shepard highlight adds





No one wins a competitive fantasy league without making a few smart in-season pickups. Your draft, while important, was just the beginning. Each week throughout the NFL season, we identify six players to target on waiver wires, plus a lightly owned D/ST. All are available in a majority of Yahoo leagues and approved for immediate use. Add as needed.

Wendell Smallwood, RB, Philadelphia Eagles, 4% owned

Smallwood received a dozen carries in Philly’s win against the Giants on Sunday, rushing for 71 yards (5.9 YPC). He added one catch for nine yards on two targets and he out-snapped LeGarrette Blount for the second straight week. Darren Sproles suffered a fractured arm and torn ACL on Sunday, injuries that will end his season, so expect a significant role for Smallwood moving forward. Blount will of course remain a significant contributor in this team’s backfield, and Wisconsin rookie Corey Clement has carved out a role as well. (Clement had a promising preseason, you might recall, and he scored a late, game-tying TD against New York in Week 3. He’s a guy to target in deep formats, less than 1% owned in Yahoo leagues.)

Smallwood, however, figures to lead all Eagles backs in snaps and touches in the weeks ahead. He was a 1500-yard rusher as a junior at West Virginia in 2015 (6.4 YPC), and he tied for the FBS lead in runs of 10-plus yards. Smallwood is legit, a flex-worthy fantasy option for the foreseeable future.

Schedule, next three weeks: at LAC, vs. Ari, at Car

FAAB bid: $19

View photos Alex Collins has clearly earned additional carries for the Ravens. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) More

Alex Collins, RB, Baltimore Ravens, 2%

Early in the third quarter at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, Terrance West popped up after a modest 7-yard gain and made the “feed me” gesture toward Baltimore’s sideline. His team was losing 30-0 at the time. On the game’s next play, West was stripped of the football.

After that less-than-ideal sequence, Alex Collins was the back who got fed. Collins piled up 82 yards on nine carries, ruling the garbage-time portion of an embarrassing Baltimore loss. The second-year Arkansas back has clearly earned a greater share of his team’s rushing workload moving forward. Collins isn’t the fastest or flashiest runner you’ll ever see, and he was waived by Seattle less than a month ago. But he runs with power and surprising shiftiness. He’s clearly made a favorable impression on John Harbaugh, who talked him up entering the London game. It appears Collins may have just overtaken West in the Ravens’ backfield hierarchy; expect double-digit touches in the weeks ahead.

Schedule, next three weeks: vs. Pit, at Oak, vs. Chi

FAAB bid: $8

Sterling Shepard, New York Giants, 35%

At some point, the Giants will just stop pretending they have a running game. This team ranks dead-last in the NFL in rushing, averaging just 48.7 yards per game and 3.1 per carry after three weeks. On Sunday, New York ran the ball only 17 times while attempting 47 passes against Philadelphia. Game-flow definitely suited Sterling Shepard, who finished with seven receptions, 133 yards and one score (shoulda had two) on 10 targets. He’s now averaging 7.3 targets per game, so he doesn’t lack opportunities. Shepard was a 683-yard receiver last year as a rookie, and he’s on pace to top 1000 yards in his second pro season. The addition of Brandon Marshall to the Giants’ receiving corps hasn’t been much of a problem for Shepard. Next week, New York will face a Bucs defense that just allowed 369 passing yards to Case Keenum. Shepard is a good bet to deliver another useful fantasy line.

Schedule, next three weeks: at TB, vs. LAC, at Den

FAAB bid: $12

Devin Funchess, WR, Carolina Panthers, 20%

Add Kelvin Benjamin’s name to the expanding list of injured Carolina receivers. Benjamin limped away from Week 3 with a left knee injury. Monday’s MRI reportedly brought good news, but Kelvin isn’t yet a lock to play in Week 4. Greg Olsen (foot) remains sidelined as well, which leaves third-year wideout Devin Funchess as his team’s presumptive top receiving option.

Read More