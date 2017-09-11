Week 2 fantasy pickups: Priority adds in aftermath of stars getting hurt

Each week throughout the fantasy season, we identify six players to target on waiver wires, plus a lightly owned D/ST. All are available in a majority of Yahoo leagues and approved for use. With David Johnson expected to miss an extended period of time and Allen Robinson is done for the year with a knee injury, Week 1 was a tough one for fantasy players and the reality of NFL teams. While we can’t help the Arizona Cardinals and Jacksonville Jaguars with their injury woes, we can offer up some players to target on the waiver wire. Add as needed.

Tarik Cohen, RB, Chicago Bears, 12% owned

Whatever expectations you might have had for Cohen, he exceeded them on Sunday. It’s possible that he actually exceeded them on this one first-half run…

Ridiculous. Cohen was electric, start to finish. The Human Joystick led the Bears in both rushing and receiving in his NFL regular season debut, finishing with 113 scrimmage yards on 13 touches. He also returned three punts for 45 yards. Notably, Cohen led all Bears skill players with 12 targets. The rookie was a revelation in the preseason, but it’s rare for a running back his size to handle a substantial weekly workload. Cohen is the same height as Darren Sproles (5-foot-6) and his listed weight is just 181 pounds. But of course if defenders can’t get a hand on you, they can’t hurt you. And when Cohen needed to run through a tackler, he had power enough to do it.

It’s perfectly clear that Cohen will continue to be a significant piece of Chicago’s offense. His emergence is a legit concern for Jordan Howard owners, who had every reason to assume their guy had no rivals in the Bears backfield. Howard’s shortcomings as a receiver were made clear when he dropped the potential go-ahead score in the final moments. Howard remains a near-lock to lead his team in carries, but Cohen certainly isn’t going away. He has a shot to make a huge splash in PPR formats, and needs to be universally owned. Chicago has no wide receivers with deep-threat, big-play potential, so Cohen will see all the targets he can handle.

Schedule, next three weeks: at TB, vs. Pit, at GB

FAAB bid: $17

Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams, 26%

Kupp was thoroughly hyped by the expert community, so he’s not exactly an unknown. He was an absurdly productive collegiate receiver at Eastern Washington, establishing career FCS records in everything that matters: catches (428), receiving yards (6464) and receiving TDs (73). Whenever Kupp had a shot at a Pac-12 opponent, he delivered triple-digit yardage and multiple highlights. He entered the league as a plug-and-play receiver, prepared to contribute immediately. Kupp had a promising preseason and he followed it up with a terrific opening week, hauling in four balls for 76 yards and one score on six targets. Highlights here. Kupp is a strong candidate to finish with 80-plus receptions, assuming good health.

Schedule, next three weeks: vs. Was, at SF, at Dal

FAAB bid: $11

Javorius Allen, RB, Baltimore Ravens, 1%

Danny Woodhead suffered a hamstring injury on Sunday that seems likely to sideline him for multiple games. In his absence, Allen carried the ball 21 times in the Ravens’ convincing win, out-snapping starter Terrance West, 33 to 27. Allen has never been an efficient runner as a pro (3.7 career YPC), but he’s just one year removed from a 45-catch season. He’s certainly capable of delivering 90 percent of the production you’d expected from Woodhead, for however long Woody is out. As some of you may already know, a Cult of Buck Allen exists within the fantasy expert community, based largely on his collegiate numbers and pre-draft measurables. But he’s been strictly a small-play guy on limited touches in the NFL, producing just three plays of 20 or more yards on 215 chances. Still, he figures to receive plenty of work in the weeks ahead. Based on volume alone, he deserves a look from fantasy owners.

