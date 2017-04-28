Pick Review: Cincinnati Bengals Select John Ross Ninth Overall

With the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals selected John Ross, a wide receiver out of Washington.

The first round of the 2017 NFL Draft came to an end last night after the New Orleans Saints drafted Ryan Ramczyk. He is an offensive tackle out of Wisconsin. That was with the 32nd pick overall. The draft wasn’t short of drama throughout the entirety of the round, as we saw multiple trades on the board. Most of the trades were for quarterbacks that teams believe will lead them into the future. The Cincinnati Bengals made the ninth pick overall on the night. More on that below.

During each year’s draft, we see the most raw emotions come out of players when drafted, some not even fully aware if they would be going in the first night of the draft. For some of us, we watch friends, hometown-classmates, or even family be selected to pursue their dreams in the next step: the National Football League.

Who Dey nation was on the edge of its seat last night as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell came to the podium last night to announce the Bengals’ first round selection.

It was a tangible feeling that the hearts of Bengals fans all across the country. Across the world, sped up with anticipation when Goodell, the often so-booed man who leads the NFL, opened the envelope.

And the pick was announced: John Ross, a wide receiver out of Washington became the Cincinatti Bengals’ newest offensive weapon.

Pick Analysis

The pick was met with mixed reaction, as some exclaimed how happy they were with taking a blazing fast, deep-threat to play alongside wide receiver A.J. Green. Others, however, voiced concern that the Bengals had elected to pass up some stellar defensive talent to get the Wide Receiver

According to his college stats, Ross played like a man on a mission. He scored 23 touchdowns in just 112 touches of the football. John Ross is a speedster by nature. He lines up in the slot, and returns kicks. You can see a YouTube video of some of his game play from, here.

Though there was a lot of defensive talent on the table when the Bengals made their pick, wide receiver depth in the NFL, especially with the growing importance of speed, is something that you can’t go without. John Ross has the speed, hands, and field vision to make an immediate impact.

Though the Bengals passed up on defense in the first night of the draft, look for them to take advantage of the extremely deep defensive class that comes into this year’s draft.

Defense must, and will, be a priority thoughout the rest of the draft, and there’s a lot of solid workhorses still on the board for the Bengals to pick during night two.

Defense may “win championships,” but explosive wide receivers are hard to come by.

Who Dey nation, you’re going to love John Ross.

The second night of the NFL Draft 2017 goes live tonight at 7 p.m. ET.

