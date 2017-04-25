PHT’s second-round playoff predictions, featuring the red-hot Random Thing Picker

It was a tough first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for many of the so-called experts of the world.

Upsets included the Predators over the Blackhawks and the Blues over the Wild. The Rangers over the Canadiens was a quasi-upset, too.

Here at PHT, it was a mixed bag. Mike Halford and Cam Tucker each went an impressive 6-2. And so too did the Random Thing Picker, which as its name suggests, picks random things. (And picks them rather well, apparently.)

Of note, the Random Thing Picker and James O’Brien were the only ones to pick the Preds over the ‘Hawks. So congratulations to both robotic lifeforms on that bit of soothsaying.

Rounding out the rest of the first-round results, Adam Gretz and Joey Alfieri went 4-4, while at 3-5, O’Brien and yours truly couldn’t even crack .500. (Stupid Jake Allen.)

On to the second round!

Washington versus Pittsburgh (Stream Capitals-Penguins)

Brough: Capitals in 7

Halford: Penguins in 6

O’Brien: Capitals in 7

Gretz: Capitals in 7

Tucker: Capitals in 6

Alfieri: Capitals in 7

Random Thing Picker: Capitals

New York versus Ottawa (Stream Rangers-Senators)

Brough: Senators in 6

Halford: Senators in 7

O’Brien: Rangers in 7

Gretz: Rangers in 6

Tucker: Rangers in 6

Alfieri: Senators in 6

Random Thing Picker: Senators

St. Louis versus Nashville (Stream Blues-Predators)

Brough: Predators in 6

Halford: Blues in 7

O’Brien: Predators in 6

Gretz: Predators in 6

Tucker: Predators in 7

Alfieri: Predators in 6

Random Thing Picker: Blues

Anaheim versus Edmonton (Stream Ducks-Oilers)

Brough: Ducks in 7

Halford: Ducks in 6

O’Brien: Ducks in 6

Gretz: Oilers in 7

Tucker: Oilers in 6

Alfieri: Ducks in 6

Random Thing Picker: Ducks

Feel free to add your picks below…



