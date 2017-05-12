PHT Morning Skate: Patrick Kane gave his first-class seat to a soldier

—Patrick Kane was on an American Airlines flight earlier this week. He was supposed to be sitting in first-class, but he decided to give that seat to a solider who happened to be on the plane. (ESPN)

-The Vegas Golden Knights are just over a month away from picking 30 players in the expansion draft and TSN’s Scott Cullen has a game plan for them to follow. It involves his list of recommended players (Trevor van Riemsdyk, Antoine Roussel and Matt Dumba are all on it) and it also involves staying as close to the cap floor as possible. (TSN)

–Paul Kariya hasn’t made many public appearances since retiring in 2010, but he was spotted at the Honda Center yesterday morning. He was there to commemorate the fact that Anaheim is less than nine victories away from winning the Stanley Cup. (OC Register)

–We’re still a long way away from the Stanley Cup being awarded, but it’s never too early to look at the favorites to land the Conn Smythe Trophy. As of right now, Sportsnet has Sens defenseman Erik Karlsson at number one, Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf a number 2 and goalies Pekka Rinne and Marc-Andre Fleury at three and four. (Sportsnet)

–Should the Capitals trade Alex Ovechkin this offseason? Ovechkin has four years and $10 million remaining on his deal and although it’s not likely that he moves, the Capitals should still see what’s out there, according to Pierre LeBrun. (TSN)

–The Calgary Flames could be in the market for a goalie this offseason. It appears as though they’ve already missed out on Ben Bishop, whose rights were traded to Dallas, but there are still plenty of quality options available. They could bring back Brian Elliott or trade for Marc-Andre Fleury, Jimmy Howard or Jaroslav Halak. Interesting times in Calgary. (The Hockey News)



