Phillies give a two-year extension to manager Pete Mackanin

The Philadelphia Phillies just announced that they have given manager Pete Mackanin a two-year contract extension. The deal covers this year and next, with the club holding an option for 2019.

This is more of an overlap to his existing deal than a full-blown extension. Last year he agreed to a deal that covered 2016-17 with a club option for 2018. Managers hate being lame ducks, however, and the industry standard has come to be not allowing a manager to be in his final guaranteed year for long, lest it be seen as a lack of confidence. The Phillies and Mackanin seem to be fully on the same page, however, so this move is not shocking.

Mackanin is in his third season as Phillies manager. He’s 121-161, having taken over the club as it fully committed to a major rebuild.

