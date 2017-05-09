Phillies acquire Casey Fien, place Jeanmar Gomez on the disabled list

The Phillies made a handful of roster moves on Tuesday. First, the club announced the acquisition of pitcher Casey Fien from the Mariners in exchange for cash considerations. Fien will report to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The Phillies also placed reliever Jeanmar Gomez on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 6, with a right elbow impingement and recalled utilityman Ty Kelly from Triple-A.

Fien, 33, struggled in six innings of relief with the Mariners ,giving up 10 earned runs on nine hits (three of which were home runs) and four walks with six strikeouts. He’ll provide bullpen depth for the Phillies.

Gomez, 29, hasn’t had a great 2017 himself, owning a 7.94 ERA and an 11/5 K/BB ratio in 11 1/3 innings.

Kelly has appeared in three games for the Phillies thus far and taken two hitless at-bats. He was famously involved in the rare 6-9-3 double play the club turned against the Cubs last week.

