Philippe Coutinho appears to be Part 1 of Barcelona's Neymar replacement plan

The first major domino of the Neymar aftermath appears to be on edge: Barcelona and Liverpool have reportedly agreed to a nine-figure fee for Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho.

A Barcelona delegation is reportedly in Liverpool on Tuesday, with Barca’s chief executive, Oscar Grau, and others having flown to England on Monday night. According to ESPN Deportes’ Jordi Blanco, the two sides have agreed to a base fee of $106 million that could rise to $141 million based on various incentives. Barcelona reportedly hopes to close the deal this week.

If the bonuses are triggered, Coutinho would become the second-most expensive player ever, behind Neymar, and would be tasked with filling some portion of the void that his compatriot left behind at Camp Nou. The two are very different players, but Coutinho could come close to replicating Neymar’s production if Barcelona can bring the best of his bubbly attacking talents to the surface.

To be clear, the deal is not done. Standard reservations about reports on transfer dealings apply, and the Coutinho reports have, of course, been refuted. Even if the deal doesn’t materialize, though, it seems clear that Barcelona has hand-picked Coutinho as its first post-Neymar target.

So how exactly would Coutinho fit?

Would Coutinho be a direct replacement for Neymar?

Neymar’s skill set is unique. It will not be replicated. But Coutinho brings his own distinct set of attacking tools to the table, and those tools could be used primarily on the left wing, just as Neymar’s were. Here’s a mock-up of one potential Barcelona lineup, in which Coutinho essentially slots in to Neymar’s position, Messi drifts in a free role off the right, and Coutinho, slightly deeper, does similarly off the left:

Much of the structural attacking width here would be provided by the fullbacks. But the front three, working in conjunction with Andres Iniesta and Ivan Rakitic from midfield, would be incredibly fluid.

The major positional difference between Left Winger Neymar and Left Winger Philippe Coutinho is that the former is far more comfortable playing higher up the field, even sometimes as a striker, whereas the latter is first and foremost a midfielder. Neymar at times would effectively be Luis Suarez’s partner in a front two, with Messi in the hole behind them. With Coutinho, that configuration is not an option.

But if new boss Ernesto Valverde feels comfortable pushing Messi up top closer to Suarez, Coutinho could slide underneath the two, creating more of a 4-3-1-2 shape:

Perhaps Coutinho’s best quality is his ability to function in tight spaces. If he’s drifting out to the left touchline too often, that ability isn’t maximized. That’s why the 4-3-1-2 shape might make sense.

