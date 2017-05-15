Philadelphia Eagles and Trey Burton expect offense to be ‘electric’

Adding some very talented wide receivers during the free agency process as well as two running backs both during and after the NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles offense looks to have been completely retooled and ready for a breakout season. Heck, even the players expect the Eagles offense to be primed for a great campaign in 2017.

Those with high expectations include tight end Trey Burton. The favored target of quarterback Carson Wentz last season, Burton was one of the lone bright spots on the offense last season due to his breakout performance. Expected to have a similarly strong 2017 season, Burton also expects the Eagles offense as a whole to be “electric” this season.

Speaking on the NFL Network, Burton claimed that many players on the offense had high hopes for the 2017 campaign. “We expect it to be electric. We expected it to do really well last year, we just had a few small things here and there. Lost a few really close games. We expected to do well, bring fans, fill the seats and have a lot of fun out there.”

Adding former Chicago Bears star wide receiver Alshon Jeffery on a one-year prove it contract and former 49ers receiver Torrey Smith, the whole receiving corps in Philadelphia has been almost completely restructured. Really, the only returning presence at wide receiver from last season will be Jordan Matthews at the slot receiver position.

However, the second biggest change along the offense could come if the team releases running back Ryan Mathews before the season begins. Should Mathews be cut by the Philadelphia Eagles, a new starting running back will be confirmed for next season. With the addition of rookies Corey Clement and Donnel Pumphrey, hopefully, the Eagles run game will have some added consistency in 2017.

Add into this the Zach Ertz and Burton pairing at tight end and the offense looks to be built for Carson Wentz to succeed. Would I call the Eagles offense explosive, no not yet. However, given the talent now playing in Philadelphia, expect the team to perform much better in 2017 than in 2016.

