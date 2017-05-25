Philadelphia Eagles Most Important Players for 2017: #8 Jalen Mills

Beginning a new series this week, we will begin to take a look at the players who impact will be the most important on the Philadelphia Eagles season. Continuing onto number eight, we will gradually progress our way to number one. For this series, we will take a look at the players who I feel will be important to any success the Eagles have this season.

Moving on from yesterday’s piece on tight end Zach Ertz, today, we will take a look at the eighth most important player of the Philadelphia Eagles 2017 campaign in cornerback Jalen Mills. The starting slot corner in 2016, Mills looks set to take over as the Eagles number one cornerback to start the 2017 campaign despite his deficiencies in overall size.

Releasing both Nolan Carroll and Leodis McKelvin following the end of the 2016 season, the Eagles will be in need of two new starters at the cornerback spot in 2017. Drafting Rasul Douglas and Sidney Jones during the 2017 draft, they may have found their future at the position. Unfortunately, Jones is coming off a torn achilles and Douglas is still extremely raw.

Even with one of these two players starting this season, it would be hard to imagine the Eagles giving both players the early greenlight. With Mills being the veteran cornerback in this trio — mind that he is still a second year player — his performance will be extremely important when determining the success of the Philadelphia pass defense.

Should Mills struggle early on as a starter, it will open the door for the second rookie to gain a starting nod. That said, two rookies starting could spell trouble despite Mills potential struggles. Overall, this situation would lead to a leaky secondary and one that could be exploited again and again by solid offenses.

However, if Mills plays well, he could help set the to2ne for success on the Philadelphia defense. Aiming to get back into the playoff race this season, this is exactly the type of performance the Eagles will need.

