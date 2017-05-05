Philadelphia Eagles need to keep Jordan Matthews for at least this season

While the receiving corps in Philadelphia last season was one of the weakest across all the NFL, the team did have some highlight moments and players. While the young, outside receivers struggled to make plays on a consistent basis, slot receiver Jordan Matthews became the go-to guy and was one of the Eagles most consistent targets.

While Matthews production did see a drop last season, the now fourth-year receiver still recorded 73 receptions for 804 yards and three touchdowns all while missing some of the games later in the season. Given those two games back, it is possible that Matthews could have at least matched his 85 receptions for 997 yards that he recorded during the 2015 season.

AROUND COVER32

Around the NFL: Could Eagles’ RB, Ryan Mathews be released before the start of the season

What’s Trending: Bills decline to pick up fifth-year option on WR Sammy Watkins’ contract

2017 NFL Free Agency: Who’s left; taking a look at some of the top remaining free agents

2017 NFL Draft: 2017 NFL Draft Complete Results: Rounds 1 – 7

Report Cards: Grading how all 32 teams came out in last week’s NFL Draft

Follow us on Twitter here

Add to this that Carson Wentz should be much improved this season and Jordan Matthews looks primed to have another solid season in the receiving game. Given that he also remains in his natural slot spot and Matthews will continue to produce for the team. This begs the question though as to why trade rumors keep appearing when you talk about Jordan Matthews?

Linked with leaving Philadelphia since the beginning of the offseason, the trade rumors have come and gone throughout. Spiking last week as the team closed in on the NFL Draft, one has to wonder why the Eagles would be willing to trade such a productive piece of their offense? Adding on to that question is the fact that Matthews is likely to be the only returning starter at receiver this season.

Eagles News: Pumphrey could be heir to Sproles’ throne in Philly

With a of that said, I would be okay with the Eagles trading Matthews after this season or letting him walk in free agency. Once the team proves that Torrey Smith and Alshon Jeffery are both productive pieces and players that are willing to stay in Philadelphia, Jordan Matthews will then become expendable.

However, the Eagles must prove that both players are committed and productive members of the team. If they were to trade Matthews before this, the Eagles could be setting themselves up to fail without proven and productive pieces at the wide receiver position.

READ MORE: Will Jeffery produce this season in Philadelphia?

The post Philadelphia Eagles need to keep Jordan Matthews for at least this season appeared first on Cover32.