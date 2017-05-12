Philadelphia Eagles have bright future ahead at cornerback position

Despite being one of the weakest positional groups on the Philadelphia Eagles roster at the start of last season, the cornerback position in Philadelphia now looks to be a combination of inexperienced, young, and talented. While the payout is not likely to occur this season, the future does look bright at the position as the years tick forward.

Starting off with the returning starter from last season, it is expected that Jalen Mills will slide over from his slot corner position into one of the regular cornerback spots this season. Given that he is the most skilled player returning from last season, Mills should have the inside track to earn at least one of the two starting positions in 2017.

The other starting spot at the beginning of the 2017 season could potentially go to rookie cornerback Rasul Douglas. Possessing the size and length needed to play on the outside, Douglas should have a decent chance at earning the starting role, especially considering that he will be going up against players with no experience starting.

With their limited experience, it would be smart for the Eagles to give Douglas the nod early on in his career in order to help with his development. Considering that he has the talent needed to play well at the NFL level, I would think that the Eagles will do all they can to help Douglas develop into a solid starting level cornerback.

While these two players should earn the starting nods to begin the 2017 season, expect Sidney Jones to eventually leave his mark on the position. Tearing his achilles during his Pro Day, Jones fell to the second round after being projected as the second best cornerback in his draft class. Expected to make a full recovery, many believe the Eagles will take their time with Jones.

Once he is fully healthy, Jones should step into the lineup as either a replacement for Rasul Douglas or Jalen Mills. Should Douglas play well in his reps this season, Jones would likely replace Mills, allowing him to move back to his more natural slot cornerback role. Either way, the future looks extremely bright at the cornerback position in Philadelphia.

