Philadelphia Eagles Brandon Graham is the most impactful edge rusher in the NFL

Only four other edge rushers in the entire NFL last season made more of an impact in each game he played than the Eagles own Brandon Graham.

No edge defender made impact plays as often as @BrandonGraham55 did last season. pic.twitter.com/3QgbjO23uI — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) May 31, 2017





AROUND COVER32

2017 NFL Season: NFL owners approve changes to overtime rules, touchdown celebrations and more

Remembering Cortez Kennedy: Hall of Fame DT, Cortez Kennedy, passes away at age 48

What’s Trending: Nike signs Giants’ WR, Odell Beckham Jr., to largest shoe deal ever for an NFL player

Super Bowl LV: NFL owners vote unanimously to move Super Bowl LV from Los Angeles to Tampa

Around the NFL: Patriots and Gronkowski agree to a restructured contract for 2017

Follow us on Twitter here

Having a breakout campaign last season for Philadelphia, Brandon Graham accounted for 59 tackles, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. When the Eagles needed their defensive line to make a play, most of the time, it was Graham that ended up making the big play for the Eagles.

Also, according to PFF, Graham finished second last season when pressuring the quarterback, totaling 83 quarterback rushes last season. If you watched the Eagles, you saw Graham in the backfield constantly. Sometimes, the statistics lie because regardless of the sack numbers and total pressures, Graham looked virtually unblockable last season. He really made a huge jump from the past couple of season with the Eagles.

Because of his great year, for the first time in his career, Graham was named to the second team All-Pro team. And, most recently, Graham was honored by his fellow NFL peers when they named him the 93rd best player in the league.

This is only the beginning for a player who has been revitalized by Jim Schwartz. Brandon Graham can only build off of the incredible season he had last year and should be even more of a defensive force in 2017.

READ MORE: Things to look for during the Eagles OTA’s

The post Philadelphia Eagles Brandon Graham is the most impactful edge rusher in the NFL appeared first on Cover32.