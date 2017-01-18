Phil Mickelson set to return at CareerBuilder Challenge

FILE - In a Sunday, Feb. 14, 2016 file photo, Phil Mickelson hits out of a bunker onto the second green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) -- Phil Mickelson is set to play the CareerBuilder Challenge, returning from two sports hernia surgeries a week earlier than he originally expected.

''I feel good and I want to play,'' Mickelson said Wednesday in a statement. ''I don't know where my game is, but I figure the only way to find out is to play.''

The 46-year-old Mickelson had surgery Oct. 19 - three days after tying for eighth in the season-opening Safeway Open - and again Dec. 12. He has been hitting balls for a week and played a practice round Wednesday.

Scheduled to open play Thursday at La Quinta Country Club, Mickelson is in his first year as the tournament ambassador. The Hall of Famer won the 2002 and 2004 events and tied for third last year. He won the last of his 42 PGA Tour titles in the 2013 British Open.

Mickelson plans to play the Farmers Insurance Open next week in his hometown of San Diego, and the Waste Management Phoenix Open the following week.