Phil Jackson says Carmelo Anthony should take trade to contender

New York Knicks president Phil Jackson repeated his stance about forward Carmelo Anthony, saying that the perennial All-Star should waive his no-trade clause and be traded somewhere he can compete for a championship.

Anthony was on the trade block virtually the entire second half of the season, with team missing the playoffs for the fourth straight year.

"We'd like him to have success," Jackson said, via ESPN. "The opportunity is narrowing. We'd just like him to have success somewhere. We're not going to be there. Hopefully, we'll be maybe a playoff team next year. It would be tough to consider us a possible champion."

Jackson was asked if he wanted to have Anthony back next season.

"He has a no-trade contract," Jackson said.. "I think I expressed what I felt. I can't express it any better. I thought it was well-said, even though a lot of you didn't feel quite that way."

Jackson also said he has reached out to Anthony, but hasn't heard back from him.

"Some personal things that came out in the paper, [that news] is difficult," Jackson said. "I just want him to know we're supportive of him. It's a tough time."

Jackson reportedly recently had his contract option picked up the Knicks, keeping him with the team for two more years.

- Scooby Axson