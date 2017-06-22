Phil Jackson reportedly fell asleep while working out a potential lottery pick

In today’s edition of “Things that will enrage Knicks fans who want Phil Jackson fired,” New York’s president of basketball operations reportedly fell asleep during as the team worked out a lottery pick.

This, via former Duke point guard turned ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Williams:

"@PhilJackson11 was falling in and out of sleep during my workout." – @RealJayWilliams on a recent recruit he spoke with. pic.twitter.com/Qmh4j0X9Pu — Bob Ley (@BobLeyESPN) June 22, 2017





“A top-15 draft pick told me the other day, because we were involved in this conversation about Phil Jackson and the Knicks, and he said, ‘Phil Jackson was falling in and out of sleep during my workout.'”

You know Williams just dropped an outrageous nugget when even Bob Ley, who has seen just about every sports story possible as host of ESPN’s “Outside the Lines” since 1990, exclaims, “What?!?!”

That’s right. Phil Jackson has somehow managed to outdo an actual meme involving Phil Jackson:





This comes on the heels of Jackson openly acknowledging trade discussions involving 21-year-old Knicks phenom Kristaps Porzingis because of concerns about the future, which is a little like the Golden State Warriors actively shopping Kevin Durant over concerns about the present.

And that comes on the heels of Jackson spending an entire season ridiculing Knicks star Carmelo Anthony and leaving his exit interview saying, “He is a player that would be better somewhere else.”

And that came on the heels of Jackson thinking Derek Fisher and Kurtis Rambis were great hires.

But of all the ridiculous looks Jackson has given us, falling asleep while working out somebody you might be selecting with the No. 8 overall pick might be the most ludicrous. It’s a fairly hilarious image, but seriously, it’s almost as if Jackson agrees with Knicks fans and is actively trying to get fired.

