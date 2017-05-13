Phil Jackson reached out to Carmelo Anthony in wake of personal issues, still wants to trade him

Phil Jackson and Carmelo Anthony‘s relationship would not be described as tight.

Still, as Anthony is going through some personal issues lately, Jackson said he reached out and offered his support to the star forward. Via the New York Daily News:

“Some personal things came out in the paper that was difficult,” Jackson said. “Wanted him to know we’re supportive of him.’’

That doesn’t change that Jackson wants to trade Anthony, as he said before.

“(Carmelo) has a no-trade clause,” Jackson said. “I think I expressed what I felt. I can’t express it any better. I thought it was well-said even if a lot of you didn’t feel that way. We’d like him to have success, but the opportunity is narrowing. We’d just like for him to have success somewhere. We’re not going to be there. Hopefully we’ll maybe be a playoff team next year. It would tough to consider us possible champions.”

Anthony likely would waive his no trade clause for the right deal.

But he’s not going to waive it completely and be good with going anywhere, Jackson’s agent and Anthony need to work together to find a new home for him.