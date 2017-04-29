PGA Tour doles out first pace-of-play penalty in 22 years

The PGA Tour did something historic on Thursday at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, issuing its first pace-of-play penalty in 22 years.

The team of Miguel Angel Carballo and Brian Campbell were penalized one stroke as a team on the 14th hole of the first round of the revamped two-man team event.

Under PGA Tour rules, players are expected to keep a reasonable pace of play. When they’ve fallen behind, they’re timed on each shot to make sure they don’t exceed the allotted amount of time per shot. If they do twice, they’re penalized. Carballo earned a “bad time” on the 12th hole, drawing a warning. On the par-3 14th, Campbell got a bad time, too. Since the team is considered one player by the PGA Tour, the times combined to apply the one-stroke penalty to the players. The penalty gave them a bump in score to a 2-over 74.

This is the first time the PGA Tour has given as slow-play penalty since Glen Day was docked a shot in the third round of the 1995 Honda Classic

Carballo and Campbell missed the 36-hole cut, which reduced the field of 80 teams to the top 35 and ties.