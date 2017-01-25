Peyton Manning to reportedly speak at GOP retreat with Tom Brady’s friend (yep, President Trump)

While New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady doesn’t want to talk about his friend, President Donald Trump, fellow NFL legend Peyton Manning is getting involved with the Republican party.

Politico reported that Manning will be a speaker at a joint Senate-House GOP retreat that began Wednesday in Philadelphia. The purpose of the retreat is to plan the Republican agenda, via the Washington Post. Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and British Prime Minister Theresa May will also speak, the Post said. Jonathan Tamari of the Philadelphia Inquirer said Manning is slated to speak Thursday.

It has been no secret through the years that Manning is a Republican. When Jeb Bush was running for the Republican nomination in last year’s election, he said Manning donated to him. That doesn’t seem to be a problem with Trump, who said about Manning on CBS’ Face The Nation last year, “He is a very good guy. I know him. And he is a very, very good guy.”

Manning hasn’t really settled into a job in the year since his retirement. Though he could have a future as a public speaker or as a politician, and it’s unclear which role he’s focusing on at this retreat. Maybe this is the first real step toward Manning getting into politics. Perhaps he’s just getting paid for an appearance (it’s unknown if he’s being compensated) or just wants to support the Republican party and Trump.

At least we know longtime rivals Brady and Manning have something else in common.

