Peterson says he'd consider pay cut with Vikings

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2016, file photo, Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, in Minneapolis. Peterson is returning to practice this week for the Vikings for the first time since tearing the meniscus in his right knee in September. Coach Mike Zimmer says he expects Peterson to practice all week. He is not sure if his star running back will be available to play the Indianapolis Colts this weekend. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King, File)

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) -- Adrian Peterson says he believes he's fit to play several more seasons in the NFL, even if that's elsewhere from Minnesota.

The 31-year-old Peterson finished his 10th season with the Vikings with only 72 yards on 37 rushes over three games.

After surgery on the torn meniscus in his right knee, Peterson returned for one game only to be sidelined again for the last two weeks because of an aggravation of the injury.

Peterson said Monday he was unable to play, even if the Vikings remained in contention for the playoffs.

Carrying an $18 million salary cap hit on his contract for 2017, Peterson is uncertain to come back at his age with the team's other needs. He said he'd consider a pay cut to return.

---

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL