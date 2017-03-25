Peterson! Revis! Kaepernick! The 10 most interesting names still available in free agency

With all the money NFL teams spent in the first two weeks of free agency, you’d think the shelves would be bare by now.

Yet, there are plenty of big names still looking for work. There’s one of two running backs in NFL history to average 5.5 yards per carry over his career, two of seven running backs in the 2,000-yard club, the Chicago Bears’ all-time leader (by far) in passing yards and touchdowns, a 29-year-old quarterback who has started in a Super Bowl, a former NFL offensive rookie of the year at quarterback, a sure Hall-of-Fame cornerback and the 14th all-time leading receiver in NFL history.

And at some point, Tony Romo will probably join that group.

[Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Get in the game and join a league today]

Even though the initial flurry of free agency has passed, there are still a lot of intriguing names on the market. Here are the 10 most interesting names – not necessarily the best players still available (you won’t find big defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, for example, though he’s one of the best players left), but the ones who we’ll all be watching:

RB Adrian Peterson: If free agency was based on past accomplishments, Peterson would have been signed in the first half-hour. He’s a former MVP, a 2,000-yard rusher (Chris Johnson is the other 2,000-yard back looking for a job) and one of the best running backs ever.

But he’s also 32 and coming off an injury-plagued season, and he doesn’t fit every offense because he’s much more effective in a scheme with the quarterback under center and not in the shotgun.

If Marshawn Lynch’s comeback for the Oakland Raiders doesn’t happen, maybe there’s a possibility there. Or some team that doesn’t land an immediate starter in a deep draft class will circle back with Peterson. It’s hard to believe he’s done based on his 2016: He didn’t look great last season, but he never starts fast and he had only 31 carries before he got hurt. Then he came back for one game after he rushed back from meniscus surgery. It seems unfair to discard him based on that small sample size. This was, after all, the NFL’s rushing champ in 2015 (though, he struggled late that season too).

There have been reports that Peterson’s salary demands are too high, but Peterson said that’s not the case, he wants to find the right fit with a chance to win a championship and he’s in no rush to find a new team.





Adrian Peterson is still unsigned two weeks into free agency. (AP) More

QB Jay Cutler: Once the New York Jets decided on Josh McCown, the former Bears quarterback seemed to have lost the game of quarterback musical chairs.

Cutler will be 34 next season, has taken a ton of punishment through his career and has dealt with injuries the past few years. Cutler is more talented than just about every backup in the league (and some starters), so depending on what kind of role and salary he wants, he could still have a job. But his chances of starting look slim.

QB Tony Romo: Technically he’s not free, but let’s make an exception and put him on this list. The Dallas Cowboys are making a very curious decision to hang onto him, even though you’d think that if a trade was there to be made, it would be done by now. And the Cowboys have a lot of cap space tied up as they wait, with holes they need to fill on the roster.

Assuming Romo moves at some point (this is Jerry Jones we’re talking about, so it might be foolish to assume anything), everyone seems to believe that the Houston Texans are his landing spot. Or maybe the Denver Broncos will surprise everyone – although a report Friday said the Broncos aren’t pursuing him and Romo believes it’s “Texans or retirement” in 2017. But at some point the Texans, Broncos and whoever else need to get on with their offseason and quit playing this foolish waiting game the Cowboys are engaged in. The Cowboys were going to “do right” by Romo, but unless something happens reasonably soon, they might ruin his 2017 prospects. It doesn’t seem like the Cowboys would stall much longer but, but it’s strange he still hasn’t been cut loose so who knows?

Read More