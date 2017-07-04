Peter Sagan disqualified from Tour de France after Stage 4 crash

World champion Peter Sagan was disqualified from the Tour de France for causing Mark Cavendish to crash in the final 200 meters of Tuesday’s Stage 4.

Cavendish made contact with Sagan in the final sprint, being forced into barriers, crashing to the ground and suffering a to-be-diagnosed shoulder injury. Sagan did not crash and finished second in the stage before being disqualified from the Tour.

Sagan was seeking in this year’s Tour to tie the record of six green jersey titles for the best sprinter of the three-week event.

Cavendish has 30 career Tour stage wins, four shy of the record held by Eddy Merckx.