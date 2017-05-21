Pete Carroll: We will definitely run more this season

The Seahawks finished the 2016 season with 403 rushing attempts, which marked the first time since the 2011 season that they’d run the ball fewer than 500 times.

That’s something that the team says will be different in 2017. They’ve signed Eddie Lacy to go with the returning backs from last year and coach Pete Carroll believes having quarterback Russell Wilson back at full health will also have a beneficial effect on the run game.

“We definitely will,” Carroll said, via ESPN.com. “We lost 100-something runs last year. And that was basically the story. That was basically the tale of why everything came about as it did. The defense had to do some more stuff. We had to throw the ball more. We had to pass protect more and all of that because the running game got knocked up. With the quarterback being a mess and the running back situation, everybody being banged up, we were just unable to find it. So I think we’ll come roaring right back at it.”

There are factors Carroll didn’t mention, including the score of the game and the play of the offensive line. The latter has been an issue in the past, but hasn’t kept the team from pounding the ball on the ground. As long as everything else is in place, Carroll says it won’t be this year either.