People source: ‘It’s a stretch’ to blame Adriana Lima for Matt Harvey’s troubles

This story originally appeared on People.

Adriana Lima isn’t taking responsibility for ex Matt Harvey’s recent career woes.

The Mets pitcher recently made headlines when he received a three-game suspension for failing to show up for Saturday’s, game, which the New York Post reports was due to a night of drinking after the athlete discovered his model girlfriend stepped out New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, whom she dated earlier this year.

“It’s completely my fault,” Harvey, 28, told reporters Tuesday of missing the game, without addressing the Lima situation. “I put myself in a bad place to be ready for showing up for a ballgame, and that is my responsibility. I take full blame for that.”

A source close to Lima, 35, tells PEOPLE that the Brazilian model shouldn’t be to blame for Harvey’s situation.

“It’s a stretch to say that she’s responsible for his recent behavior and career choices,” the source says.

Lima and Harvey were first spotted out together in March, when they were reportedly seen smooching during a waterfront dinner at the River Yacht Club in Miami. The pair then packed on the PDA the following month while attending a boxing championship at the Barclays Center in New York City on April 22.

Despite their obvious affection, just nine days later Lima was spotted stepping out with ex Edelman for Rihanna‘s Met Gala afterparty. The Post reports that the pair were “flirty” at the event, and that Lima stopped following Harvey on Instagram after the bash.

On Wednesday — a day after Harvey’s public apology — she also posted an Instagram quote from St. Francis of Assisi believed to be directed toward the pitcher, which she captioned “responsibility equals the love on what you do.”

Meanwhile, a source told the Post that Lima — who has two children with basketball player ex Marko Jaric — likes to play the field, and was never looking for anything serious. (Harvey has also been linked to models in the past.)

“She dates men like male sports stars go through women,” the source said. “She’s beautiful, one of the most desired women in the world, she’s fun, has already been married and isn’t looking to settle down.”

– with reporting by Catherine Kast