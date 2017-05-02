Sidney Crosby leaves Game 3 after taking cross-check to head (Video)

Washington Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen was ejected early in the first period of Game 3 after being given a major and game misconduct for a cross-check on Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby.

As Crosby was attempting a scoring chance right in front of Braden Holtby, he took Alex Ovechkin’s stick to the back of his head, then as he lost his balance and was lowering to the ice, Niskanen caught hit him in the side of the head.

“It is what it is. He gets hit in the head. It is what it is,” said Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan when asked about the hit by NBCSN’s Pierre McGuire. “Hopefully we get him back.”

The immediate thought is a possible concussion here, an issue that’s been well-documented over Crosby’s NHL career and caused him to miss the start of the regular season. Also, the way his left leg bends doesn’t look good either.

We’ll update here if the Penguins announce anything or if Crosby is able to return to the game.

Sean Leahy is the associate editor for Puck Daddy on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Sean_Leahy

