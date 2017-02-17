Penguins Olli Maatta out 6 weeks with hand injury

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta is out six weeks after undergoing surgery on his left hand.

The team announced Maatta had surgery on Friday. He injured the hand in the second period of Thursday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Winnipeg Jets. Maatta didn't play in the third period.

Maatta has one goal and six assists in 54 games this season for Pittsburgh. The Penguins are tied with Columbus for second in the Metropolitan Division behind Washington. Pittsburgh and the Blue Jackets meet in Columbus on Friday night.

Pittsburgh defenseman Justin Schultz also sat out the third period on Thursday with an injury. The Penguins bolstered their defensive depth by recalling Cameron Gaunce and Steve Oleksy from the American Hockey League.