Penguins’ Hornqvist hurt after blocking shot vs. Capitals

The Pittsburgh Penguins have had to shuffle their forward combinations in the second period, after Patric Hornqvist was hurt blocking a shot in the first period of Game 2 versus the Capitals.

The Penguins forward was in obvious pain after taking a shot right around the ankle, which is a concerning development for Pittsburgh.

Per reports, he didn’t re-join the Penguins at the bench when the second period began.

Hornqvist can be a frustrating player to go up against, and he’s productive, too, with two goals and five points in six playoff games prior to Saturday.

With Patric Hornqvist out, Sid and the Kids line is back together with Sheary on RW with Guentzel and Crosby. Kessel can double-shift. — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) April 30, 2017







