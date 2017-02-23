Penguins acquire D Ron Hainsey from Carolina

Carolina Hurricanes' Ron Hainsey (65) controls the puck against the Dallas Stars during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Dallas. Dallas defeated Carolina 5-2. (AP Photo/Mike Stone)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -- The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired veteran defenseman Ron Hainsey from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for minor-league forward Danny Kristo and a draft pick.

The move to address the Penguins' depleted defensive unit was made Thursday. Pittsburgh will lose Trevor Daley for six weeks after he had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

Hainsey, 35, has played in 891 regular-season games during his 14-year NHL career but has never played in the playoffs. That figures to change now: He leaves the last-place Hurricanes for the defending Stanley Cup champions, who are five points behind East-leading Washington.

The deal reunites Hainsey and Pittsburgh general manager Jim Rutherford, who brought Hainsey to Carolina in 2013 with a free-agent deal when he was the Hurricanes' GM.