Pelinka: Lakers similar to Taylor Swift

Rob Pelinka likes to draw some odd parallels. (Getty) More

In Rob Pelinka’s short tenure as general manager of the Los Angeles Lakers, he has shown a proclivity for some interesting comparisons. This is a man who compared the team’s surprise free-agent signing of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to, “the time when the Israelites were wandering in the desert and all of a sudden bread came down from heaven.”

On Thursday, Pelinka appeared on the “Dan Patrick Show” and said that the young Lakers reminded him of pop icon Taylor Swift early in her career…

It’s kind of like if you go on YouTube and you think about Taylor Swift when she was 16 years old maybe putting her first song. It’s her guitar, it’s her, it’s in a little studio, and you watch it and you listen to it and you say ‘Wow, this is going to be a special thing to follow and a really cool narrative to unfold.’ I have that sense about the Lakers, the way we’re playing in summer league we have this young core of Lonzo Ball, [Kyle] Kuzma, [Josh] Hart and it’s a pass-first system that Luke Walton has designed. I think in an era of guard-play where it’s score, if you look at the great point guards it’s score-score-score, I think we’re switching now into a mode of pass-pass-pass.

Pelinka is right in saying that the Lakers appear to be poised for a bright future with head coach Luke Walton leading a group that includes rookies Ball, Kuzma and Hart to go along with incumbent promising players Brandon Ingram and Julius Randle.

Still, matching the success Swift has had in the pop world will prove difficult. This is a singer who has has won an astonishing 10 Grammy Awards, 11 Country Music Association Awards and an Emmy.

What that translates to in terms of NBA titles is anyone’s guess. Actually, Rob Pelinka probably has another comparison up his sleeve to help us figure it out.

Stay tuned.

More from Yahoo Sports:

