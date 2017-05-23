Pekka Rinne silences critics on Predators' Stanley Cup Final quest

The Stanley Cup Playoffs have their mythic qualities. Champions, adorned in armor and wielding weapons, battling each other during a long quest for the right to drink from a holy grail. That sort of thing.

As Pekka Rinne sees it, the Nashville Predators just completed their third of four trials in this mythic journey, each with their own distinct challenges. “

Against Chicago it was about speed. Against St. Louis it was about defense. Here it was about physical hockey,” he said, moments after the Predators eliminated the Anaheim Ducks in six games, winning their first Western Conference championship in franchise history.

The labors changed each round. But there was one constant for Nashville: Pekka Rinne.

He has a .941 save percentage and a 1.70 goals-against average for the postseason. He’s made 446 saves on 474 shots. The playoffs have been filled with games like Game 6 for Rinne, in which he turned back 38 Anaheim shots and carried his team to victory. If the Predators are blessed to win the Stanley Cup, they could hand him the Conn Smythe during the first period of the clincher and no one would think twice about it – that’s how valuable he’s been.

None of this happens were it not for Rinne, and we say this for one specific reason: The Chicago Blackhawks series.

The working premise for the Predators and their postseason run is that they were a middling regular season team that found themselves in the postseason. The same held for Rinne, whose .918 save percentage in 61 starts was better than the previous season but who was inconsistent month-to-month. But boy, did he find a groove in March and April, with a .932 save percentage in his final 13 games.

But the Predators draw the last wild card spot in the West, which means they draw the Blackhawks in Round 1. So what does Rinne do? He stops 59 shots in two games in Chicago, posting back-to-back shutout wins over the Blackhawks.

Away they went. And now they’re playing for the Stanley Cup.

“It’s almost like a thing you don’t want to think about too much,” said Rinne. “You have been holding it back, and in the back of your head you’ve been thinking about the finals and then when the buzzer goes off, it’s an amazing feeling.”

Humble Beginning

Much love will be given to David Poile, the team’s general manager, for constructing this roster, and Rinne is one of his front office’s greatest achievements. He was selected No. 258 overall in the 2004 NHL Draft, in the eighth round. There were 27 goalies taken ahead of him – Rinne was drafted behind Japan’s Yutaka Fukufuji, taken by the Los Angeles Kings at No. 238.

Scout Janne Kekalainen, brother of Columbus Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen, is credited for finding that diamond in the rough after he was passed over in three previous drafts. Hell, he wasn’t even starting for his local team – he was Niklas Backstrom’s backup.

Rinne was a product of both the Finnish and Nashville goalie factories. In the latter, coach Mitch Korn helped hone his skills. He had the height and the athleticism, as well as an aggressive style. In 2007, the Predators traded away starter Tomas Vokoun to Florida because they were confident Chris Mason and Rinne could take over. By 2008, Rinne did, starting 52 games and finishing fourth in the Calder voting.

Rinne played 508 regular-season games and 64 playoff games before getting his shot at the Stanley Cup. At 34 years old, he spans eras for this franchise, first making up one third of the team’s Trinity with defensemen Shea Weber and Ryan Suter, under coach Barry Trotz.

In 2011, Rinne was handed a controversial 7-year, $49 million contract extension by the Predators. Controversial in duration and in cap hit. As large contracts do, it’s come to define him, although the motivations for that deal — the looming new CBA, the way Poile wanted that contract to entice Suter and Weber to remain in Nashville — are somewhat lost in time.

But that contract meant that Rinne would be around to backstop this version of the Predators, with Suter a distant memory and Weber swapped for P.K. Subban, and a slew of younger players making an impact on the roster.