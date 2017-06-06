Pedro Martinez teases David Ortiz comeback, but it's not happening

The Boston Red Sox’s offense hasn’t been as explosive this year. After ranking near the top of the league in many offensive categories in 2016, the team’s bats are about middle of the pack this season.

What’s changed? Well, the most obvious difference is that superstar designated hitter David Ortiz isn’t around anymore. The 41-year-old Ortiz retired after a lengthy farewell tour last year, and, to borrow a famous phrase from another Boston sports team, “ain’t walking through that door.”

At least, that’s what everyone thought until one tweet by Pedro Martinez sent shockwaves through the baseball universe.

Big Papi is working out, and I know he is in baseball shape, and the @RedSox could use a bit of his bat. — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) June 6, 2017

Martinez wasn’t exactly reporting anything there, but he did put the phrases “Big Papi,” working out,” baseball shape,” Red Sox,” and “could use a bit of his bat” in one sentence. Given Martinez’s relationship with Ortiz, and his status as an occasional television analyst, some Red Sox fans started dreaming of a reunion.

Don’t expect that to happen. Ortiz appeared at a charity event for New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia on Monday, and stressed that he had no plans to return, according to Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe.

“The Red Sox, who start a series with the Yankees on Tuesday night, were staying only a short distance away. But now even the thought of a Red Sox-Yankees game caused Ortiz to regret his retirement. “No, no. Not at all, man. I’m happy,” he said.

In case that’s not definitive enough, Ortiz had a similar response when asked about going back to Fenway at some point this season.

“I just retired. I don’t want to be bothering anybody. I’m like that. One of these days, I’ll show up,” Ortiz said. “I just want to give the guys their space.”

That doesn’t sound like a player itching to make a dramatic comeback, does it?

After getting some flack from passionate fans, Martinez decided it was best to clarify his initial tweet.

I didn’t say David is making a come back, I said David is in baseball shape because he works out, and the team could use a swing or two. — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) June 6, 2017

No, David Ortiz is not going to return to baseball any time soon. The whole thing was a false alarm. We know it sounds crazy, but it’s possible some baseball fans may have overreacted to something they desperately want to believe.

Chris Cwik is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik