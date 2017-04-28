Pedro Martinez says he would have hit Manny Machado, just not in the head

Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez has weighed in on the developing hostilities between the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles, and not surprisingly he’s taking sides with his former team.

Well, kind of.

[Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: It’s not too late to get in the game]

Speaking to the Boston Herald this week, Martinez admitted he would have thrown at Baltimore’s Manny Machado just as Boston reliever Matt Barnes did last Sunday.

However, Martinez wasn’t a fan of the pitch sailing over Machado’s head. Instead, he says he would have aimed for Machado’s ribs.

“I would react the same way except I would try to keep the ball lower. The ribs –the ribs down. Butt cheek. Legs. But ribs,” Martinez told the Herald. “I aimed all the time to the ribcage — boom! And I was a sharpshooter, too. You rarely saw me right over the head. It would be the ribs.”

“I see baseball as a jungle,” Martinez said. “You kill to survive. (The Orioles) should have known, if you hurt one of my players…I’m glad I’m not pitching because I don’t think I would’ve missed. I would have hit (Machado) square in the ribs. And if I didn’t, I would try another one, too. That’s how it used to be.”

Martinez’s choice of words might be a little over-the-top, but nothing about his underlying message should come as a surprise to longtime baseball fans.

Former Red Sox great and MLB Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez would have taken a slightly different approach to retaliating against Manny Machado. (AP)

Martinez never shied away from confrontation during his career and never hesitated to send a message with a pitch when he deemed necessary.

Barnes was immediately ejected and ended up receiving a four-game suspension for his pitch, which served as retaliation for Machado spiking Dustin Pedroia on a late slide two days earlier. Had Barnes aimed for the ribs, perhaps that would have lessened his punishment. More importantly, it would have lessened the risk of a serious injury.

The crazy thing is all of this is over a situation that Pedroia himself has attempted to downplay, at least publicly. Pedroia says he wasn’t in favor of any type of retaliation. But what’s done is done, and what’s coming is a four-game series between these two teams starting Monday in Boston that could determine whether this feud ended in Baltimore or will carry on.

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

– – – – – – –

Mark Townsend is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at bigleaguestew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

  • Yankees hopeful racing through Triple-A doesn’t hold back
    New York Post

    Yankees hopeful racing through Triple-A doesn’t hold back

    He could have walked back his words, laughed off an offseason tweet as a fanciful lark and echoed the keeping-my-head-down generics that so many have refined. But Tyler Wade, a top Yankees prospect with aspirations much higher than that billing, doesn’t regret a word. Four months ago, the Yankees’ ostensible Triple-A shortstop declared that a World Series ring is the goal for this season — “Big things on my mind for 2017” he wrote with a picture of a ring, not the wedding variety. This week Wade expressed the same kind of confidence, saying the target hasn’t changed for 2017. “Absolutely,” Wade said over the phone. “That’s always the goal, getting that ring. That was kind of an excitement thing,

  • Washington Post

    Stephen A. Smith fires back at criticism that he should have been among ESPN layoffs

    In the wake of ESPN’s mass firings, news of which continued into Thursday, some joked that it might be easier to list network employees who weren’t fired. Others took the next step by pointing out certain ESPN figures who they would have preferred to see laid off. Given that Stephen A. Smith is arguably ESPN’s best-known personality and, less arguably, its most polarizing, it was inevitable that his would be a prominent name pointed out by those arguing that, if the network had to let some people go, he should have been among them. On his ESPN radio show Thursday, Smith took issue with one source of criticism in particular: Jeff Pearlman, an author and former writer for Sports Illustrated and ESPN.

  • Report: Lonzo Ball won't get shoe deal with Nike, Adidas or Under Armour
    USA Today

    Report: Lonzo Ball won't get shoe deal with Nike, Adidas or Under Armour

    Lonzo Ball will be the rare top-3 NBA draft pick who will enter his rookie season without a major shoe endorsement deal, according to a published report on Friday. Nike, Under Armour and Adidas have each passed on the former UCLA star, ESPN reported. LaVar Ball, Lonzo’s father, pushed in meetings with each company to license his Big Baller Brand and even showed off a prototype of what he hoped his son’s first shoe would look like. "Just imagine how rich Tiger (Woods), Kobe (Bryant), Serena (Williams), (Michael) Jordan and LeBron (James) would have been if they dared to do their own thing," LaVar Ball told ESPN. "No one owned their own brand before they turned pro. We do, and I have three sons,

  • Here's how much the Chicago Bears paid to move up and draft Mitchell Trubisky
    Business Insider

    Here's how much the Chicago Bears paid to move up and draft Mitchell Trubisky

    The Chicago Bears came under fire during the first round of the NFL Draft for giving up three extra draft picks just to move up one spot to draft North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Using those values, the four picks given up by the Bears were worth nearly 2,000 points. The No. 2 pick they received in return was worth just under 1,000, meaning they paid a net price of almost 700 points worth of draft picks.

  • kansasstate.forums.rivals.com

    GENERAL SPORTS - ESPN lays off basketball announcers

    The big news earlier this week was ESPN’s announced layoffs that affected about 100 employees, mostly on-air personalities and online journalists such...

  • Cowboys select DE Taco Charlton with 28th overall pick
    Yahoo Sports Videos

    Cowboys select DE Taco Charlton with 28th overall pick

    The Yahoo Sports NFL Draft Live crew breaks down the Cowboy’s first pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, DE Taco Charlton.

  • NFL Draft: 10 Things We're Hearing for Rounds 2 and 3
    Sports Illustrated

    NFL Draft: 10 Things We're Hearing for Rounds 2 and 3

    Ten draft tidbits as Rounds 2 and 3 approach:1. One veteran evaluator’s best available: Cam Robinson, DeShone Kizer, Joe Mixon. No coincidence that all three face off-field questions.2. If the Packers stay put they’d like to move again at 33, look for

  • Kevin Durant gleefully posing with cupcakes is a new chapter in his beef with Russell Westbrook
    SB Nation

    Kevin Durant gleefully posing with cupcakes is a new chapter in his beef with Russell Westbrook

    This is the next chapter in the “cupcake” saga between the two former Thunder teammates. It was a phrase known by his teammates — so Westbrook absolutely knew what he was doing when he posted a photo of cupcakes on his Instagram account shortly after Durant announced he would be joining the Warriors.

  • NBC Sports

    Caps hoping roster improvements can get them past Pittsburgh

    ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) The Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins arrive at their latest showdown looking very much like they did a year ago. The Capitals added center Lars Eller and defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk as a direct response to losing their second-round series last season, hoping the depth will help against the defending Stanley Cup champions. The Penguins have a different goaltender with Marc-Andre Fleury replacing injured Matt Murray and are without injured defenseman Kris Letang.

  • Ben Crane settles golf betting dispute after being called out on Twitter by fellow pros
    Golf

    Ben Crane settles golf betting dispute after being called out on Twitter by fellow pros

    Two days after Ben Crane was publicly accused of not paying up on a golf bet by former PGA Tour pro Tom Gillis, it appears the bizarre incident has been resolved. It all started when Gillis called out Crane on Twitter Tuesday, claiming Crane owed $6,000 to Gillis's friend -- another unnamed Tour pro -- after losing a putting contest at the Phoenix Open earlier this year.

  • After Olympic-sized goof, Ryan Lochte begins a new chapter
    Los Angeles Times

    After Olympic-sized goof, Ryan Lochte begins a new chapter

    Don’t cringe or shake your head or stop reading this story. Not just yet. Give the man a chance. That’s all Ryan Lochte wants as he ambles across the pool deck on a bright Southern California day, looking tanned and relaxed, if a bit weary from his morning workout. “This is definitely a new chapter in my life,” he says. The last chapter didn’t end so well. Not with a disastrous trip to the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where he swam poorly, then triggered a scandal of global proportions with a night of drinking and alleged vandalism, followed by accusations that he lied to Brazilian police. The four-time Olympian known for brash talk and brightly colored hair made headlines for all

  • Bridgewater “tolling” issue likely will be moot
    NBC Sports: ProFootballTalk

    Bridgewater “tolling” issue likely will be moot

    In response to the ESPN report that the Vikings likely won’t pick up quarterback Teddy Bridgewater’s fifth-year option before the May 3 deadline, NFL Media reported that it won’t matter, if Bridgewater spends the full season on the Physically Unable to Perform list. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, that’s currently a very, very big if. Bridgewater is currently not expected to spend the entire season on the PUP list. Which means that his contract would definitely expire after the 2017 season, if the Vikings don’t pick up the option. Even if Bridgewater doesn’t exit the PUP list in 2017, it’s still not entirely clear that Bridgewater’s four-year contract automatically would extend

  • John Fox reportedly learned about the Bears' plan to trade up for Mitchell Trubisky 'a couple hours before', and the entire ordeal looks increasingly messy
    Business Insider

    John Fox reportedly learned about the Bears' plan to trade up for Mitchell Trubisky 'a couple hours before', and the entire ordeal looks increasingly messy

    The Chicago Bears' decision to trade up to No. 2 in the NFL Draft on Thursday and take UNC quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was one of the biggest surprises of the first round. The Bears, slated to draft third overall, traded their No. 3 pick, 2017 third- and fourth-round picks, and a 2018 third-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers to nab Trubisky second overall. In the meantime, the Bears' plans for this offseason are looking increasingly half-baked.

  • Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Talks Have Stalled
    MMAWeekly

    Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Talks Have Stalled

    Though the initial barrier to entry for a Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing match  has been conquered, it appears that crossing the finish line may prove to be the most difficult hurdle. That is according to one insider that has considerable insight into the fight. Showtime Sports Executive Vice President Stephen Espinoza recently spoke with Yahoo Sports’ Chris Maddox, giving his perspective on where the potential fight currently stands. He has an insider’s knowledge, as Mayweather was under contract with Showtime prior to retiring nearly two years ago. “The biggest battle in Mayweather vs. Pacquiao was both guys really thinking that the other wanted to do it. That part has happened

  • Orioles power rankings roundup: Staying solidly in Top 5
    Comcast SportsNet Mid Atlantic

    Orioles power rankings roundup: Staying solidly in Top 5

    The series wins keep piling up, and the Orioles stay ranked as one of the best five teams in baseball. We know computers hate the Orioles, and national broadcasters hate the Orioles, but do the folks who make power polls/rankings hate the Orioles? Again

  • Report: Chino Hills fires coach; LaVar Ball says he had nothing to do with it
    CBS Sports

    Report: Chino Hills fires coach; LaVar Ball says he had nothing to do with it

    Chino Hills High School is looking for a new head boys basketball coach after letting go of first-year coach Stephan Gilling, and LaVar Ball says he had nothing do with it, according to Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times.  Chino Hills, of course, is the alma mater of expected NBA lottery pick Lonzo Ball and his younger brother LiAngelo, who is headed to UCLA this fall. The third Ball brother, LaMelo, will be a junior next season at Chino Hills -- and, well, it's not exactly a secret that LaVar is, shall we say, a slightly involved parent.  Remember, this is the guy who said Lonzo is, right now, the best player in the world.  He brands his boys as something not too far from mythical.  And

  • Tim Tebow is starting to play like a legitimate baseball player
    SB Nation

    Tim Tebow is starting to play like a legitimate baseball player

    It doesn’t matter if you’re sick of hearing about Tim Tebow, this is getting important. It’s been a while since we checked in on Tebow’s baseball career, but recently he’s started to put it all together and now he’s tearing it up for the Columbia Fireflies. On Wednesday night Tebow went 3-for-4 against the Asheville Tourists, including his first career triple.

  • Penalty kill, 'fluky goal' ends Ducks regulation win streak
    Puck Daddy

    Penalty kill, 'fluky goal' ends Ducks regulation win streak

    All good things must come to an end. For the Anaheim Ducks, their 5-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers sees their four game playoff win streak come to a halt, and hands the team their first loss in regulation since March 10.

  • NBC Sports

    Following decommitment, four-star recruit makes eye-opening remarks about Ohio State

    Ohio State lost a four-star recruit on Wednesday when in-state Class of 2018 wing Darius Bazley opted to open up his recruitment. As a rising senior who is just finishing his junior season of high school, Bazley’s decommitment isn’t going to immediately hurt the Buckeyes next season. In a story with Adam Jardy of the Columbus Dispatch, Bazley opened up about why he decommitted from Ohio State.

  • USA Today

    PGA Tour hands out 1st slow-play penalty since 1995

    AVONDALE, La. (AP) — The first team event on the PGA Tour in 36 years has produced the first penalty for slow play since 1995. PGA Tour officials say Miguel Angel Carballo and Brian Campbell were penalized one shot on the 14th hole of the opening round at the Zurich Classic for their second bad time. They opened with a 74 in foursomes. They were on the clock when Carballo went over his allotted time on the 12th hole. Then, Campbell had a bad time on the 14th hole. Typically, a player receives a warning after the first bad time and a one-shot penalty after his second. Because they were a team in foursomes, however, rules specify that a "player" includes his partners. Until Thursday, the last time