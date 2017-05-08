Pedro Martinez riffs on Adam Jones, Chris Sale in return to Boston

Pedro Martinez returned to Fenway Park this past Saturday for a charity event, but the conversation never steered too far from baseball-and, more specifically, from new Red Sox ace Chris Sale.

“I can tell you from my own experience that when you get your hometown people accustomed to seeing success, you better strap it on,” said Martinez, who made news last week by tweeting that Sale, with his league-leading 73 strikeouts and a 1.92 earned run average, is already surpassing everything he accomplished on the field. “You really are in for work. You have to commit to doing better every year and try to improve every year, because they don’t expect anything less than the things that they have seen.”

Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Twins marked Sale’s sixth consecutive game with double-digits strikeouts. In 2015, Sale recorded eight straight double-digit strikeout games, tying a record set by Martinez.

“Records are made to be broken, and I am hoping that he surpasses everything I did,” said Martinez. “I’m not jealous of it. I would love to see more players like him, guys who really want to get better every day regardless of how good they already are.”

Martinez noted that if Sale is going to eclipse his own accomplishments and achievements, then he will need to maintain the psychological edge that is a prerequisite for major league aces.

“You don’t stop and think about what you’re doing,” explained Martinez. “Stay focused and continue to do what you have to do. Don’t pay attention to what you’re doing. Those are numbers. As good as they are going today, they could be bad tomorrow. Just remain focused and continue to do what you have to do to put up numbers.”

Martinez was on hand at Fenway Park with his wife, Carolina Martinez, to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the Pedro Martinez Charity, which is working to provide a brighter future for children in the Dominican Republic.

“It’s great to be doing something special,” said Martinez. “We’re trying to help kids who are less fortunate have a better life. I was one of those kids a long time ago, and I would like to thank the community of Boston for making my foundation part of their community.”

The city of Boston’s reputation took a hit over the past week after the racist slurs hurled at Baltimore Orioles’ gold glove centerfielder Adam Jones during a Sox-O’s game last Monday at Fenway. Martinez, who was welcomed with open arms into Boston back in November of 1997, said that the city remains a beacon of hope for all people.

“There are people who are reckless about some of the things that they do everywhere in the world, but it surprises me a whole deal to see it here in Boston,” said Martinez. “Ever since I got here, I’ve never seen a community more supportive of people like me, and Adam Jones, and other communities than the people I saw at the field. I’m not taking anything from Adam Jones, but it really shocked me.

“Fenway [is] a place where I feel more comfortable than any other place, more than my own house,” said Martinez. “Honestly, I could take a nap in centerfield and feel that I am right at home, so it shocks me a great deal that Adam Jones was called something like that at my field. I don’t think that is someone who belongs at Fenway, at my field. He is not a true Bostonian. The true Bostonians support their people, regardless of who they are, and they are great people and I’m proud of my Bostonians. I’m extremely shocked that someone used Fenway Park to offend the feelings of all of us, including Adam Jones.”

This article was originally published on SI.com