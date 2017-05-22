Pay The Man: Raiders QB Carr Will Eventually Get Paid

Last week, reports surfaced that Derek Carr was growing frustrated with his contract negotiations. Despite his desire to stay a Raider, reports claim the team had not even discussed an extension with Carr’s agent in weeks. Then, Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie shot down fans’ insecurities by saying he and Carr had a great relationship. McKenzie said he wanted Carr to be a Raider for the rest of his career. In January, the general manager said extending Carr and Khalil Mack were his priorities.

Additionally, Carr went on record earlier this offseason saying he wants to be a Raider for life. The Raiders face a unique situation with Carr. Some have connected Andrew Luck and Matthew Stafford as precedents for Derek’s upcoming extension.

Even though they are young franchise quarterbacks, Carr is a second-round pick not the first overall pick like each of them. Carr signed a four-year, $5.37 million contract when he entered the league. On the other hand, Stafford signed a five-year, $72 million deal and Luck signed a four-year, $22 million contract as No. 1 overall picks in their respective drafts.

Thus, Carr has yet to earn anywhere close to the franchise quarterback money that he deserves. While Carr maintained that he is a team-first guy as early as January of 2017, the quarterback understands that his team has had him playing at a discounted rate. Plus, Carr is an NFL legacy. Derek witnessed the mortality of his brother David’s career, which went from franchise quarterback to journeyman in a few seasons. Therefore, do not expect Derek to take an opportunity to earn more for granted. He’s already talked about how a salary increase could take care of his family and increase his philanthropic work.

Moreover, Carr got a taste of how quick his career trajectory can change this past season. A broken leg took away his postseason in 2016, but any injury could take away his potential to earn for the rest of his career. Finally, the Raiders have a ton of uncertainty hanging over their head. A recent Sports Illustrated column pointed out that the current CBA is set to expire after the 2020 season. After three seasons, Carr will be looking at an outdated contract after three seasons, if he signs an extension longer than three years this season.

There is also no telling how the Raiders’ 2021 relocation impacts contract negotiations. Carr has embraced the move publicly, but he is a California native. Maybe, the family man does not want to marry himself to Vegas before getting a taste of the new market. Meanwhile, Mack, Gabe Jackson and Amari Cooper all have big contracts coming their way at some point. There is no telling how their negotiations impact Carr’s contract. Nor is there any telling if Carr’s contract or the Vegas move impacts other players’ negotiations.

Ultimately, Carr wants to be the Raiders franchise quarterback and Oakland wants to sign him long-term. However, Carr has said he will not answer his phone for contract negotiations once training camp begins. Therefore, Carr could play out the season and become a free agent after the 2017 season. Oakland will probably franchise him, but this is a less than ideal situation for both parties.

Rather than repeatedly telling fans a deal will get done, Oakland must make a deal happen soon. If McKenzie and the Raiders thought re-signing Carr would be easy, they better think again. Carr is in a unique situation, so the Raiders could head for tough negotiations in the Derek Carr contract saga.

